Revealed: Britain's biggest tractor rally is set to return to historic Newby Hall this year

By Graham Chalmers
Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:57 BST
The first details of the return of the UK’s biggest tractor rally which takes up 120 acres of Newby Hall near Ripon have been announced.

Attracting more than 12,000 visitors annually, from enthusiasts to families, this year’s event will features more than 2,000 vintage and modern tractors, engines, commercial

vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Held at Newby Hall annually since 2007, this year’s Tractor Fest will celebrate 80 years of the Fordson E27N tractor, 100 years of Caterpillar construction and agricultural machinery, low tension ignition engines, cultivation equipment and an exhibition of American Cars and ERF commercial vehicles.

Running from Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, June 8 from 10am to 4pm, admission will include access to Newb Hall’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

The festival is organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA) in conjunction with Newby Hall & Gardens.

For tickets, visit: https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-7th-8th-june-2025/

