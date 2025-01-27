Revealed: An extraordinary programme for Harrogate Theatre's extraordinary 125th year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Theatre is marking an extraordinary milestone by doing what it does best – putting on a fantastic new season of shows.

More details of the respected arts hub’s programme in the run-up to Spring have been announced 125 years after its doors first opened in January 1900.

From comedy and music to kids shows, drama and dance, there is, as always, something to suit everyone.

Music lovers can look forward to a wonderful range of spectacular performances including The Elvis Years, (Sunday, February 16), Buddy Holly and the Cricketers, (Friday, March 14) and What’s Love Got to Do With It, Friday, April 11).

Harrogate Theatre has revealed details of its new season of shows 125 years after its doors first opened in January 1900. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)

Jazz enthusiasts can enjoy Clare Teal (Saturday, March 15), pop fans can look forward to Chris de Burgh (Saurday, February 22) while rock fans won’t want to miss An Evening with Francis Rossi (Friday, April 25).

For theatre and dance enthusiasts, there’s The Picture of Dorian Gray (Friday, February 28), Buffy Revamped, (Wednesday, March 12), John Godber’s Do I Love You? (Wednesday, February 19-22) and DeNada Dance Theatre’s Mariposa (Friday, February 14), presents a stunning reimagining of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly.

Comedy takes centre stage in May with an incredible month of laughs. Julian Clary (Friday, May 2), Richard Herring’s (Wednesday, May 7), Jenny Eclair’s (Sunday, May 11) and Rhod Gilbert (Thursday, May 15).

For younger audiences, the Little Stages festival returns running from February to May, bringing the magic of theatre to children.

Sponsored by Your Harrogate, the festival will include family favourites Room on the Broom (Saturday, March 8-9), The Detective Dog (Saturday, February 15), Northern Ballet’s Hansel and Gretel (Tuesday, April 15) and more.

Among many other highlights of the new season at Harrogate Theatre are Guenther Steiner (Sunday, April 27) who will be offering Formula 1 fans inside information on Grand Prix racing, South (Saturday, April 5), a silent film with live music about Shackleton’s Antarctica expedition, and BANFF Mountain Film Festival (Tuesday, March 4-5).

There’s also new shows by some of the Harrogate area’s best community companies, including Ripon Amateur Operatic Society, Harrogate Phoenix Players and Harrogate Dramatic Society.