Revealed: A new Harrogate summer beer festival is to be launched by much-loved indie

A family-run Harrogate brewery which has always aimed to "bring joy on the sunniest of days and soothe your soul on the darkest of nights" has announced the launch of a new beer festival this summer to mark its 10 year anniversary.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

Harrogate Brewing Company is teaming up with three incredible Leeds breweries – Northern Monk, Amity Brew Co and Bini Brew Co - to create what it is being hailed as a "Summer Beer Festival of dreams".

Harrogate Brewing Co Beer Festival 2023 will take place from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13.

Each brewery will have their own pop-up bar at the ticket-only festival serving their own banging beers.

Harrogate Brewing Co owner Joe Joyce has shown the family firm's commitment to supporting community events and live music and increased the flow of awards at a national and regional level.Harrogate Brewing Co owner Joe Joyce has shown the family firm's commitment to supporting community events and live music and increased the flow of awards at a national and regional level.
There will also be live music and/or DJs at every session plus food vendors and cocktails.

Run from Unit 7 at the Hookstone Centre on Hookstone Chase in Harrogate by owner Joe Joyce, Harrogate Brewing Co is committed to traditional, classic brewing, creating some of the finest craft ales across the whole of Yorkshire.

Since it was set up in 2013 with a single beer (Tewit Well Ale) served at a single bar in Harrogate (The Old Bell Tavern) by founders Anton and Sarah Stark, the highly-regarded brewery has gone from strength to strength.

Regular fans of their much-loved beers say nothing beats its tasty Harlow Blonde with some pie and mash, or its cheeky Plum Porter with a comforting stew!

After buying the firm in 2019, owner Joe Joyce has shown the firm's commitment to supporting community events and live music and increased the flow of awards at a national, as well as regional

Last year saw this mighty independent’s Harrogate Best beer win Gold in the SIBA National Beer Awards.

Harrogate Brewing Co: Summer Beer Festival sessions

Friday, August 11: 5pm-11pm

Saturday, August 12: 12.30pm-5.30pm and 6pm-11pm

Sunday, August 13: 2pm-8pm

Sunday will be a ‘Family Day’ when there will also be outdoor games and a face painter.

Those who purchase an Adult ticket for a session will receive a Beer Festival Glass to be used throughout and to keep.

For tickets and information, visit: www.harrogatebrewery.co.uk/beer-festival

