Revealed: 500,000 half-price train tickets up for grabs for journeys across the North of England

Harrogate train passengers are to be offered half-price rail tickets from this weekend as part of a major new promotion by Northern.

The train operator has slashed the price of select Advance Purchase tickets as part of the nationwide ‘Rail Sale’ which starts today, Tuesday, January 14.

The Rail Sale is one of the first national events to mark the start of Railway 200 – a year-long campaign to celebrate the 200th anniversary of rail travel in the UK.

But Harrogate passengers are advised to make the most of the cut-price offer while they can.

The tickets are valid for travel between Sunday, January 19 and Monday, March 31 and are available from https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/ and ticket offices across the Northern network.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 500,000 Advance Purchase tickets we’re making available for the Rail Sale will be spread the length and breadth of our network.

“Northern already offers exceptional value for money – with the average price of a journey with Northern costing around £4.

"But we’re pleased to be able to offer these Rail Sale fares to our customers, making the train an even more attractive option.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

It was on 27 September 27, 1825 that George Stephenson’s steam-powered Locomotion No. 1 travelled 26 miles between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton.

For more information about Railway 200, visit: https://railway200.co.uk/