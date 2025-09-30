Return of £3.6m Harrogate charity fundraising ball that is always a spectacular night out

A legendary annual Harrogate charity fundraiser which has raised more than £3.6 million to support vulnerable children and young people has revealed details of this year's spectacular event.

One of the region’s most iconic charitable events, The Firecracker Ball is set to return to Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate on Saturday. November 8.

With a lengthy history of support from Yorkshire’s most prestigious businesses, this glamorous fixture in Harrogate’s calendar is now in its 24th year supporting Barnardo’s and has already raised more than £3.6 million to support the region’s vulnerable children and young people.

The 2025 event promises to build on that legacy with unforgettable entertainment, high-profile celebrity guests, money-can’t-buy auction prize and games starting from just £50.

Harrogate's Firecracker Ball Committee members - From left., Duncan Waller, Martha Phillips, chair Tom Tempsey, Kirsty Guy, Richard McMur. (Picture contributed)

This year, guests will be transported into a world of enchantment as they enter The Emerald City, a night set to rival all others in magic, energy and entertainment.

Following overwhelming feedback from previous years, Rick Parfitt Jnr will return by popular demand.

Son of the late Rick Parfitt of Status Quo, Rick has carved out his own name as a high-octane frontman who has been headlining festivals and thrilling audiences for more than a decade, delivering a high-energy performance with The RPJ Band guaranteed to get every guest on their feet.

Rick Parfitt Jnr said: “To be back performing at The Firecracker Ball for another year is brilliant.

"We’ve had a blast in previous years.

"The crowd’s energy is infectious.

"It’s an honour to be part of an event that raises so much for Barnardo’s."

The evening will be hosted by the return of last year’s much-loved host, JoJo Kelly, now joined by her equally dynamic co-host, broadcaster Stephanie Hirst.

As if that wasn’t enough, another special guest will be announced soon.

Tom Dempsey, Chair of The Firecracker Ball Committee, said: “We can’t wait for this year’s event, it’s shaping up to be a truly unforgettable evening.”

Returning sponsors and partners for The Firecracker Ball 2025 include The Evans Property Group, Tudor Freight International, Berry’s Jewellers, Angels Events, Source Marketing Communications, Propaganda, Beautiful Recruitment, Rudding Park, and Team Print Services.