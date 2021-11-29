Return of 'proper radio' to Harrogate as Your Harrogate gears up to go DAB for first time

Nick Hancock, Creative Director of Your Harrogate, said the independent digital radio station was responding to the overwhelming demand of local listeners.

Nick Hancock, Creative Director of Your Harrogate, said the independent digital radio station was responding to the overwhelming demand of local listeners.

He said: "Since Your Harrogate launched, we’ve been overwhelmed by the support from both listeners and advertisers.

"But people do keep saying ‘when are you going to be back on proper radio’ so we’ve brought forward our DAB timetable to get on DAB by February 2022”.

The popular presenter and broadcaster worked for the Harrogate-founded Stray FM before launching Your Harrogate in March.

Up until now, the station, which also features many other well known local voices as well as Nick's, has been available online, as an app and as a smart speaker station.

But Nick Hancock says Harrogate needs and deserves a 'proper local radio station'.

He said: “We need a local station like Your Harrogate as nobody else is going to talk about Helter Skelters and Leadhall lane! National radio presenters are great but they have never heard of Saint Michael’s Hospice or the Stray Bonfire and they don’t connect with radio listeners who want to know about Harrogate”.

Director of Your Harrogate, Adam Daniel says there has been a big demand for DAB: “People like Your Harrogate because it’s positive and supportive of everyone in Harrogate and I think the community needs that now more than ever”.

Your Harrogate will be available on the North Yorkshire DAB multiplex from February 3, 2022 while station bosses wait for Ofcom to advertise a specific licence just for Harrogate and Wetherby.

To find full details of how to retune your radio, visit www.yourharrogate.co.uk

Harrogate's radio landscape

Online Harrogate radio service HG1 Radio may have closed earlier this year but Harrogate listeners are still enjoying something of a local radio boom - despite the demise last year of Stray FM.