Return of one of the UK's greatest agricultural shows to Harrogate area just weeks away

By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 15:07 BST
It’s just under three weeks until one of the biggest days out in the Harrogate district’s rural calendar.

The Nidderdale Show traditionally marks the end of the agricultural show season, after growing over the years to become one of the county’s foremost agricultural shows.

Affectionately known as “Pateley Show”, this fantastic family-friendly but traditional event regularly attracts crowds of 15,000 and boasts £18,000 in prize money.

Featuring a band parade down Pateley Bridge’s High Street at 11am through to the showground at Bewerley Park, the day actually begins at 7.45 am with the judging of the Open Equitation class and closes at approximately 5.30pm to 6pm with the conclusion of the show jumping competitions

Nidderdale Show 2024 will feature a band parade down Pateley Bridge’s High Street at 11am through to the showground at Bewerley Park (Picture Gerard Binks)Nidderdale Show 2024 will feature a band parade down Pateley Bridge’s High Street at 11am through to the showground at Bewerley Park (Picture Gerard Binks)
Nidderdale Show 2024 will feature a band parade down Pateley Bridge’s High Street at 11am through to the showground at Bewerley Park (Picture Gerard Binks)

Taking place on Sunday, September 22, a spokesperson for Nidderdale Show said: “We aim to celebrate the best of agricultural traditions with top class livestock and horse sections.

“We believe we have one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the UK.”

The huge amount of classes includes: Dairy Cattle, Beef and Store Cattle, Sheep, Pigs, Goats, Young Farmers’ Competitions, Shire and Clydesdale Horses, Hunters, Ponies, Show Jumping, Walking Sticks, Farm Crops, Vegetables, Flowers, Home Produce, Photography, Handicrafts and Arts, Eggs, Poultry, Pigeons, Rabbits, Cavies, Sheep Dog Competitions, Dry Stone Walling, Junior Shepherd/Shepherdess.

As well as browsing a wonderful display of the finest livestock, produce and crafts that the Dales has to offer, Nidderdale Show offers visitors a show day cricket match between a Nidderdale XI and a Craven League XI, terrier racing, trade stands, a heritage marquee, Pateley Pantry and the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

“We believe we have one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the UK” - said a spokesperson for Nidderdale Show. The picture shows Richard Gratton, of Pickering with his prize-winning Aberdean Angus Yearling in 2023. (Picture James Hardisty)“We believe we have one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the UK” - said a spokesperson for Nidderdale Show. The picture shows Richard Gratton, of Pickering with his prize-winning Aberdean Angus Yearling in 2023. (Picture James Hardisty)
“We believe we have one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the UK” - said a spokesperson for Nidderdale Show. The picture shows Richard Gratton, of Pickering with his prize-winning Aberdean Angus Yearling in 2023. (Picture James Hardisty)

Trade stands and trade marquees will be open from 9am to 5.30pm, approximately.

Food and refreshments will be available all day at various locations around the showground at Bewerley Park.

Staff from Sunflowers Day Nursery work with the Nidderdale Show to provide a relaxing Family Marquee situated next to the food court and the main ring.

Visitors are allowed to bring their dogs to the show as long as they are kept on a short lead and under close control at all times.

Tickets are available from: https://www.nidderdaleshow.co.uk/

