RETRO: Take a trip down Memory Lane all the way to Harrogate as it was in 1992...

This week’s retro pictures were all taken 30 years ago in 1992.

It’s the year that John Major was the Prime Minister, and Windsor Castle, one of the official residences of Queen Elizabeth II, suffered extensive damage in a huge fire, which burned for almost 12 hours.

In Harrogate, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society started an ambitious £10m re-development programme at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

The organiser of Harrogate Toy Fair, Graham Scott, found a quiet corner to relax with Sylvester and Bugs Bunny as they read the Toy Fair guide book.

Residents in Pannal called for their traditional red telephone box to remain. They were supported by Councillor Cliff Trotter, pictured.

Harrogate wildlife artist Mark Whorley enjoying the success of his first ever one man show at the Little Gallery at the Courthouse Museum, Knaresborough.

Harrogate Town's Steve French receives the Golden Boot award from Leeds Sportsgoods agent Peter Langley who sponsored the goalscoring competition for leading local non-league soccer clubs with Ingham Sports last season. French won the award for hitting the most goals in the four leagues that took part.