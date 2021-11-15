RETRO: Take a look back at Harrogate’s Christmas pantomime from years gone by

Nothing says Christmas quite like a fun and festive pantomime.
And, as panto legend Tim Stedman shares his experiences with the Harrogate Advertiser (see page 27), we take a look back at some of Harrogate’s panto cast, crew and leaders from the past. There’s even a collection of pantomime-themed posters, a visit from the Queen and radio stars donning pantomime outfits.
This year’s Cinderella, which runs from November 24 to January 16, will see the theatre reopen to audiences for the first time since lockdown. Tim, who takes on the role of Buttons, will be appearing in Harrogate’s magical panto for the 21st time.
To book tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Cinderella.