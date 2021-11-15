RETRO: Take a look back at Harrogate’s Christmas pantomime from years gone by

Nothing says Christmas quite like a fun and festive pantomime.

And, as panto legend Tim Stedman shares his experiences with the Harrogate Advertiser (see page 27), we take a look back at some of Harrogate’s panto cast, crew and leaders from the past. There’s even a collection of pantomime-themed posters, a visit from the Queen and radio stars donning pantomime outfits.

This year’s Cinderella, which runs from November 24 to January 16, will see the theatre reopen to audiences for the first time since lockdown. Tim, who takes on the role of Buttons, will be appearing in Harrogate’s magical panto for the 21st time.

To book tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Cinderella.

Helen Sunderland with members of the Harrogate Theatre pantomime cast.

Rob Lines, the Marketing Assistant at Harrogate Theatre, modelling some of the pantomime costumes that were sold to the public. He is wearing Simple Simon's glasses and trousers from Jack and the Beanstalk, Ebenezer's tunic from Aladdin, an Ugly Sister's dress from Cinderella and platform boots from many pantos.

The Queen meets pantomime Director Rob Swain at Harrogate Theatre.

President of Harrogate Soroptomists Ann Hetherington, Mayor of Harrogate Cliff Trotter and a cast member from Harrogate Theatre's Christmas Pantomime enjoy the atmospehere at the switch on of Harrogate's Christmas lights.