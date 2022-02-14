RETRO: Step back 40 years to see what was happening in Harrogate in 1982

Ripon, 24th November 1982 James Mason, the Huddersfield born actor, made a flying visit to Ripon to record a Christmas show for television at the ancient Ripon Cathedral. He is filming the Yorkshire Television production "Merrily On High".

This week’s retro pictures were all taken 40 years ago in 1982.

It’s the year that the Falklands War took place and second-in-line to the throne Prince William was born.

In Harrogate, 1982 saw the BBC host the 27th Eurovision Song Contest at Harrogate International Centre following the UK’s victory at the 1981 contest with the song “Making Your Mind Up” by Bucks Fizz.

1982 Eurovision song contest - Harrogate

REPAIR WORK ON WETHERBY WEIR IN 1982

Princess Margaret at the Great Yorkshire Show 1982

Boroughbridge, 4th January 1982 Soldiers and policemen turned to paddle power to ferry stranded people from their homes in Fishergate, Boroughbridge.

13th July 1982. The Queens Arms, Harrogate.

Harrogate takes on Wakefield (in the black shirts) at College Grove.