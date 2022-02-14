RETRO: Step back 40 years to see what was happening in Harrogate in 1982
This week’s retro pictures were all taken 40 years ago in 1982.
It’s the year that the Falklands War took place and second-in-line to the throne Prince William was born.
In Harrogate, 1982 saw the BBC host the 27th Eurovision Song Contest at Harrogate International Centre following the UK’s victory at the 1981 contest with the song “Making Your Mind Up” by Bucks Fizz.
