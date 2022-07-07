Retro pictures of the Great Yorkshire Show over the years

The 163rd Great Yorkshire Show returns to Harrogate on July 12-15 and is set to be a jam-packed four-day event with something for everyone.
The show celebrates agriculture, food, farming and countryside, with traditional competitions and favourites as well as a host of new features for this year.
the GYS Stage, sponsored by Daniel Thwaites, will be unveiled for the first time ever.
The new addition is a chat show style feature, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, with a different big-named farming star such as TV host Matt Baker MBE, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on stage each day, followed by a meet and greet.
Here we take a look back at previous years all the way back to 1950.