Retro pictures of Harrogate residents celebrating May Day in 2004 and 2008

Just two weeks after the last bank holiday, thousands of people around Harrogate will be celebrating May Day.

These pictures were all taken in the first decade of the 21st Century by photographers from the Harrogate Advertiser or our sister paper The Yorkshire Post. They show the various ways that people have celebrated May Day over the years, from parades to galas, from pancake races to crowning a May Day Queen.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures? We're particularly interested in information regarding the one below right, as our archives are missing important details.

1. This picture was taken in Knaresborough in 2008. Do you know anything about what was happening? Photo Sales

2. The Primrose Lane May Day Queen Ella Jackson (centre) and her attendants Sam Blackman, Kayleigh Morrell, Emily Mitchell and Hannah Stone. Photo Sales

3. The teams taking part in the Pancake Race on Beulah Street in Harrogate. Pictured with Mike Beardsley of Sight Savers (centre) are Greg Dimond, Royston Bayfield, Lynne Yeadon, Andrea Day, Christine Jackson, Scott Lawson, John Broadberry and Robert May. Photo Sales

4. The Dacre Silver Band lead the procession at Glasshouses May Day Gala. Photo Sales