Retro pictures from the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival
The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival returned to Harrogate last weekend.
By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:41 pm
tis. Crime Writer Cath Staincliffe, CSI Helen Pepper, Crime Writer Ann Cleeves and Crime Writer Martyn Waites with school children at a crime scene workshop, part of Harrogate Crime Festival. GS1707082a.
Organisers Harrogate International Festivals said they were delighted and a little surprised at the size and nature of audiences who flocked to the Old Swan Hotel for the event, which first launched in 2003.
This year’s festival saw the likes of Paula Hawkins, the bestselling author of international phenomenon The Girl on The Train, Kate Mosse, Kathy Reichs, Charlie Higson, Mark Billingham and comedian Frankie Boyle, a first-time crime author, all taking part. Here we take a look back at the first six years of the hugely popular festival.
Crime writer Simon Kernick at Waterstones Bookshop in Harrogate to launch the Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival 2008..