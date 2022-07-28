Retro pictures from the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

tis. Crime Writer Cath Staincliffe, CSI Helen Pepper, Crime Writer Ann Cleeves and Crime Writer Martyn Waites with school children at a crime scene workshop, part of Harrogate Crime Festival. GS1707082a.

The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival returned to Harrogate last weekend.

Organisers Harrogate International Festivals said they were delighted and a little surprised at the size and nature of audiences who flocked to the Old Swan Hotel for the event, which first launched in 2003.

This year’s festival saw the likes of Paula Hawkins, the bestselling author of international phenomenon The Girl on The Train, Kate Mosse, Kathy Reichs, Charlie Higson, Mark Billingham and comedian Frankie Boyle, a first-time crime author, all taking part. Here we take a look back at the first six years of the hugely popular festival.

Crime writer Simon Kernick at Waterstones Bookshop in Harrogate to launch the Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival 2008..

A Nidderdale High School student practices finger printing

Crime author Martyn Waites heads to Harrogate Library to participate in the Big Read, as part of the Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. Alison Gillespie left and Collette Coppack attend the event.

Simon Theakstonwith authors L-R: Laura Wilson, Simon Kernick, Mark Bilingham, Stuart MacBride & Natasha Cooper. Shot in Harrogate Council Chamber. Pic by Sam Atkins

Candy Theakston, Simon Theakston, Peter Blackburn, Chris Woods, Gary Verity, Mayor of Harrogate Coun Pat Jones and Consort Bryan Jones at the Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival.

A St Peters School student takes part in a Harrogate Crime Festival workshop at the Sun Pavillions.

CSI Helen Pepper with children from Nidderdale High School examine a crime scene during a workshop for the Harrogate Crime Festival.