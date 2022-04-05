Retro pictures from the inaugural Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards as this year’s shortlist is revealed

1.

The inaugural Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards will be presented by TV celebrities Neil Morrissey and Richard Fox on 1st June 2009. Ye Olde Punch Bowl owners from Channel 4’s ‘Risky Business’ will be announcing the winners during a special gala dinner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. On the steps at the Royal Hall are the awards committee members with Morrissey and Fox, from left to right; Bokmun Chan, Neil Morrissey, Richard Fox, David Ritson and Simon Cotton.