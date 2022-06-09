RETRO: Here are nine pictures from the 2009 Knaresborough Bed Race

Ahead of the return of this weekend's Knaresborough Bed Race following a three year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we take a look back at some photographs from the 2009 event which saw Harrogate Harriers win the race in a time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds.

The fastest Female Team was HPL Flyers who completed the course in 15 minutes and six seconds.

The fastest Male Junior Team was Stewarts Tartan Army who completed the course in 17 minutes and eight seconds.

The fastest Fastest Female Junior Team was Rainbow Frizzles who completed the course in 23 minutes and 53 seconds.

The Best Dressed Bed went to St John's Jewels.

Did you take part in the 2009 race? Can you spot yourself in these photographs?

1. Knaresborough Bed Race 2009 The Harrogate Harriers Bed Photo: Marcus Corazzi

2. Knaresborough Bed Race 2009 The Lido Loonies tacking the gruelling 2.4 mile course Photo: Marcus Corazzi

3. Knaresborough Bed Race 2009 The Turkish Delights tacking the gruelling 2.4 mile course Photo: Marcus Corazzi

4. Knaresborough Bed Race 2009 The Piccadilly Men Bed Photo: Marcus Corazzi