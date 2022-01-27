RETRO: Eight pictures from Harrogate and Ripon in 1972

All the pictures featured in this week’s Retro page were taken in 1972.
We’ve stepped back in time to the year when Edward Heath was Prime Minister, The Godfather was released - and Ripon Cathedral celebrate its 1,300th anniversary.
It was also the year Max Faircliffe retired - he had asked for a donkey as a gift, but when he arrived for the presentation he saw double. F. A. Riely-Smith, director, said at the time: “There was some money left over from Max’s pals’ contributions so we decided to add to it and give him another donkey as a companion for the first one.”
1. CLARRY WILSON
Harrogate, 6th July 1972 Pianist Piano Clarry Wilson ........... still playing "Palm Court" style in Harrogate.
2. RIPON
Ripon, 10th April 1972 Ripon marketplace.
3. MUSIC ORCHESTRAS BANDS GROUPS
2nd November 1972 The Fitzwillam Quartet - left to right, Nicholas Dowding (23), John Phillips (22), Alan George (22) and Ioan Davies (23) who have pulled off a musical coup by arranging to give the British premiere next Saturday of Shostakovich's 13th, and latest, string quartet. Work will be performed at St. Mark's Church, Harrogate.
4. Animals
Knaresborough. 18th September 1972 When a baby llama was born at Knaresborough Zoo, the children of Manor Road Infants' School in the town were asked to choose a name for her. Honey, the name chosen from several put forward, was the suggestion of Jo Anne Paul, aged six, of Netheredge Close, Knaresborough, here seen meeting the new arrival. Jo Anne thought the baby llama was "smashing."