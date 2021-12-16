RETRO: Christmas memories in Harrogate over the last five decades

With just over one week to go until Christmas, we’re taking a trip down a rather festive Memory Lane this week.

We’ve featured snowy scenes on the Stray and artistic displays, while several of the younger children are pictured doing something worthwhile - from recording festive songs to helping feed Hungarian orphans over the Christmas season.

These pictures were all taken in Harrogate by photographers at our sister title The Yorkshire Post. Do you recognise your younger self in one of these pictures?

Send your festive photographs for a future Retro page to [email protected]

Please include details about the image, along with your name, contact number and email address.

1. YORKSHIRE EVENING POST WOMEN'S CIRCLE Leeds, 14th December 1970 At the Women's Circle meeting at the Hotel Metropole, Leeds, are (from the left); Mrs. Gertrude Hart, of Beeston, Leeds; Mrs. Alice Atkin, of Cross Gates; Miss Julie Greenleaf, the National Dairy Queen, 1970, cutting the Women's Circle Christmas cake; Mr. Edward Elfes, of Eric Nunns, florists, of Harrogate; Mrs. Rosemary Sloan, Dairy Produce Adviser, Milk Marketing Board; Miss Laura Crowther, of Beeston and Mr. Eric Nunns. Photo Sales

2. 9th January 2010. Harrogate Christmas & Gift exhibition held at Harrogate International Conference Centre, St George Hotel and Cairn Hotel. Pictured Amy Strettle, aged 20, from Christmas Concepts Ltd, based in Preston. Photo: Staff Photo Sales

3. Sculptor Steve Blaylock fastening his Christmas sculpture of a giant sprig of holly to a tree at Harlow Carr gardens in Harrogate. Photo Sales

4. Pamela Burch, then 68 of Harrogate, whose needlework was chosen to be displayed on the Queen's Christmas Tree at Buckingham Palace, after she entered a needlecraft competition and was chosen out of three hundred people. Photo Sales