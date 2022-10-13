News you can trust since 1836
Residents on Dixon Road in Knaresborough enjoying a street party to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in 1981

RETRO: 12 brilliant pictures that show life in the Harrogate district during the 1980s

We took a look through our archives and found these incredible black and white photographs of the Harrogate district from over the years.

By Lucy Chappell
20 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 4:46pm

These 12 historic pictures from the 1980s offer a fascinating glimpse into a bygone era of the Harrogate district.

Saturday Superstore presenter Keith Chegwin gets a lift from ape man Jason Pitt during the BBC TV show's visit to Harrogate in 1985

The Queen shakes hands with eight year old Brendan Woith, who was flown from his home in Adelaide, Australia, for the Harrogate Gala Show in 1985

Contestants of the iconic Knaresborough Bed Race in 1985 tackle The River Nidd

Comedian and broadcaster Charlie Chester with the Katrina Hughes Dancers, who starred with him in the pantomime "Aladdin" at Harrogate Theatre in 1983

