Retreat for best of Nidderdale

The retreat is being organised by Harrogate-based entrepreneur and founder of gourmet getaway business With M, Michaela Hanna with the help of Yorkshire landscape artist, Sarah Garforth and horticulturist and founder of The Northern School of Gardening, Dean Bolton-Grant from Thursday July 14 to Sunday July 17.

Michaela said: “Many of us forget to take time out to do the things we love.

“So, I decided to develop engaging experiences for people to escape the ordinary with a getaway in beautiful Yorkshire, enjoy some delicious food, expand their culinary knowledge and learn and relax with expert-led activities.”

Passionate about creating joyful experiences that guests will remember in years to come, Michaela has teamed up with other local experts to showcase what the Yorkshire Dales has to offer and to share their expertise to guide guests through activities they’re interested in.

Michaela, who will be hosting four days of fine dining at the Yorke Arms in Pateley Bridge, explained: “Whether you’re a cooking, gardening or art pro or total beginner, guests are going to relish in all this retreat has to offer.

“From fine dining feasts and cooking demonstrations, self-guided walks across the spectacular Nidderdale countryside, wonderful drypoint etching workshop led by Sarah and gardening classes with Dean who is delivering a masterclass on planting, and how to grow amazing fruit and vegetables in your gardens.”

Dean Bolton-Grant added: “I’m delighted to be teaming up with Michaela and Sarah for this Yorkshire retreat that’s offering something out of the ordinary.”

He added: “The gardening day will be hosted in the beautiful gardens of the Yorke Arms, where I’ll be running a morning and afternoon session.

Sarah Garforth said: “The art element of the retreat will focus on drypoint etching - a printing process where an image is drawn or scratched into the surface of a piece of Plexiglas using a variety of tools.

“We’ll be taking our inspiration from the incredible beauty of the countryside.”