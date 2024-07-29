Retirees celebrate the sunshine with Yorkshire Day themed summer party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local retirees came together last week to attend a Yorkshire Day themed summer party hosted by McCarthy Stone at the Burley in Wharfedale retirement community Summer Manor. Celebrating the very best of Yorkshire, locals were serenaded by popular singer, Andrew Lloyd, who returned to the development by popular demand.

Delicious hot beef sandwiches were served alongside a hot drink while prospective homeowners and guests got to know one another and revelled in the afternoon’s festivities.

Guests were also able to take a tour of the communal lounge and the remaining apartments at Summer Manor.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Yorkshire Day was a huge hit, and it was a pleasure to welcome both new and familiar faces and witness the thriving community that has been built here. We want to thank everyone who attended and encourage those who are interested in learning more about the superb facilities and accommodation on offer to get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible.”

Andrew Lloyd Raises a Glass With Summer Manor Homeowners

Nestled in the Wharfedale Valley on the outskirts of the Yorkshire Dales, Summer Manor consists of 42 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments designed to provide a comfortable and practical living experience for the over 60s. Each property benefits from access to the stunning shared spaces, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors.

Purchase prices at Summer Manor start from £268,000 for a one-bedroom retirement home and £355,000 for a two-bedroom home.