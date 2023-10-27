Retired lorry driver in his 70s inspires Knaresborough's new twinning agreement with city in war-torn Ukraine

Knaresborough has signed a ‘Town Twinning Agreement’ with a city in the Ukraine thanks to a local man in his 70s who has been delivering aid and supplies to the war-torn country.

The agreement with the city of Volodymyr, which is located in the Volyn region of Ukraine, was signed earlier this week by the Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Hannah Gostlow.

The two towns have pledged to foster close friendly contact with one another when peace is established

The initial approach for Knaresborough Town Council to consider Knaresborough twinning with Volodymyr in Ukraine was made by retired lorry driver Bob Frendt who has regularly visited the city in Ukraine delivering much needed aid and supplies since the brutal Russian invasion.

Town Twinning Agreement between Knaresborough and Ukraine - Angela Pulman, Clerk Knaresborough Town Council, Bob Frendt, Knaresborough Resident (who is driving a fire engine to Ukraine), Councillor Hannah Gostlow, Mayor of Knaresborough, Mrs Mavis Clemmitt, Chair of Town Twinning, David Goode, Knaresborough Town Councillor and Hazel Haas, Secretary of Town Twinning. (Picture contributed)

This week has seen Mr Frendt and a colleague, accompanied by Coun David Goode, leave Knaresborough to drive to Ukraine to deliver two fire engines to the city of Volodymyr.

With them is a signed copy of the Town Twinning Agreement for the Mayor of Volodymyr to add his signature.

The twinning agreement aims to encourage an interchange between representatives of the younger community members in both towns, as well as schools, culture and other associations, in order to exchange ideas and to take their stand for peace and the well-being of their citizens.

