Retail giant with Yorkshire roots announces a major upgrade to Harrogate superstore

A Harrogate superstore is to be given a major refurbishment as a retail giant unveils a £12m upgrade plan in the business.

Asda marked Yorkshire Day on August 1 by announcing a major store investment programme in Yorkshire, as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance the in-store experience for customers.

The retail giant, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is investing £7.2 million to upgrade stores in Kingswood, York, Pudsey, Keighley – and £12m to upgrade – by the end of 2025.

Each store included in the programme will benefit from full shop floor refurbishments, including a simpler and more intuitive layout, as well as new feature lighting and neon signage.

An additional £4.6 million will also be invested in two stores in the surrounding area – Grimsby and Stockton – with the retailer aiming to extend the programme to more locations next year.

Liz Evans, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer - Retail and Non- Food, said: “We’re proud to continue investing in the communities we serve - especially in Yorkshire, where our story began 60 years ago.

"Following the successful refurbishment of our Pilsworth store, we’re pleased to share our plans to modernise these Yorkshire stores and further enhance the shopping experience.”

Work will begin in most stores in September and is expected to take around seven weeks per store.

All stores will remain open as usual for customers.

The upgrades follow the transformation of Asda’s Pilsworth store in Bury, which reopened in March after a £2 million investment and has since received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Asda has now secured six Grocer 33 ‘Store of the Week’ awards for service in 2025 and recently reclaimed its title of the UK’s lowest-priced major supermarket at the Grocer Gold Awards.

With roots dating back to a Yorkshire family business in the 1920’s, the first Asda store opened in 1965.

Today, Asda employs more than 140k colleagues across its stores, depots, home offices in Leeds and Lutterworth and its subsidiaries.

Asda is a diversified retail group serving circa 16m customers each week from more than 1,200 UK locations and online.