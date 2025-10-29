Retail giant coup for independent Harrogate brewery which pioneered craft revolution

A family-owned Harrogate brewery is to have two of its most popular beers stocked by a retail giant in its stores.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s has added two beers from Rooster’s Brewing Co’s line-up to its range of independent beers within a selection of the supermarket’s Northern stores.

The two beers are:

1 Yankee, the Harrogate-based brewery’s flagship pale ale (4.3%), was first brewed more than 30 years ago when it was named as a nod to being the first of its kind to use imported hops from the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s coup for Harrogate family's brewery - Ol Fozard (Rooster's Head Brewer) and Tom Fozard (Rooster's Commercial Director).(Picture contributed)

2 Hazy Faced Assassin, a hazy IPA (5.7%) launched by Rooster’s in May this year has also been selected in 440ml cans.

The dual listing not only reflects Rooster’s continued innovation but also celebrates more than 30 years of brewing excellence.

Founded in 1993 at a time when brown, malt-heavy ales dominated the market, Rooster’s helped redefine British beer with Yankee proving a pioneering pale ale that introduced drinkers to the bright, citrus-forward character of American hops.

"We’re proud to have both Yankee and Hazy-Faced Assassin sitting side by side in Sainsbury’s,” said Tom Fozard, Rooster’s Commercial Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yankee is where our story began. More than 30 years since it was first brewed it continues to be a very sought-after beer in all pack types.

“For very different reasons, Hazy Faced Assassin is very much a beer of the here and now.

"It’s particularly pleasing both have been selected side by side.

"They both embody our love of hops and unwavering devotion to brewing fantastic pale ales and IPAs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now located at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate, Rooster’s began life in more modest surroundings under its pioneering founder Sean Franklin.

In 2011, Sean decided to retire and chose to sell the brewery to Ian Fozard and his sons, Tom and Oliver.

Ian has had an affinity with beer for more than 40 years, having been an active member of CAMRA since the 1970s and the founder of the groundbreaking Market Town Taverns, which grew into a portfolio of 15 bars and pubs in the Harrogate area and across Yorkshire.

For more information, visit: https://www.roosters.co.uk/