Restaurant in Harrogate hotel receives 3 AA Rosettes after rave reviews in national media

A remarkable new restaurant at a Harrogate hotel has won a highly sought-after award less than 12 months after opening.

FIFTY TWO was launched in May 2024 with Adam Degg at the helm as Head Chef and Host, following his appearance on the BBCs Great British Menu.

Based at Rudding Park luxury resort, this week saw the ‘immersive’ dining restaurant win 3 AA Rosettes at the AA Rosette Awards in London.

The setting of FIFTY TWO in converted shipping containers is not this ground-breaking restaurant’s only unusual aspect, nor its already widely-admired tasting menu cultivated in the kitchen garden or selected from trusted local producers and delivered with technique, flair and imagination.

Reviewers have also been praising the up-close-and-personal restaurant’s fun character and the way the personable Head Chef and his talented team create the atmosphere of an intimate but relaxed dinner party with friends.

Adam Degg said “It’s amazing to receive this recognition, particularly in our first year of opening.

"I think only 10% of restaurants/hotels in the AA Restaurant Guide have three Rosettes and above.

"It’s our first birthday in May and in the spirit of FIFTY TWO of injecting ‘fun’ into fine dining, we are planning something fun over our birthday weekend, so watch this space.”

It’s worth noting that FIFTY TWO is named after the 52 raised beds in the hotel’s kitchen garden.

To celebrate the first 52 bookings made by midnight on Friday, February 21 will receive a glass of champagne.

More information at: https://fiftytworuddingpark.co.uk/