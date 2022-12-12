Respected former Harrogate mayor dies after decades of remarkable public service

23rd July 2019 Pictured the chairman of North Yorkshire County Council Jim Clark, has stepped down as chairman of Harrogate Theatre Picture Gerard Binks

Known to many in Harrogate and across North Yorkshire after his long tenure as councillor and county councillor, Jim Clark passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9.

Born in Arbroath to James and Kathleen, Mr Clark attended the University of St Andrew’s and the University of Dundee.

Prior to moving to Harrogate, this proud Scotsman had enjoyed a successful career as a chartered accountant reaching the position of Head of Entrepreneurial Services while a senior partner at Ernst and Young, one of the UK's big four accountancy firms.

A keen supporter of the arts, in particular Harrogate Theatre, the late Mr Clark's many years of public service to the town he adopted and loved were praised by the current leader of Harrogate Borough Council.

"Jim was a good friend and a much-respected councillor," said Coun Richard Cooper.

"I first met him in 1998 when he joined the Conservative Party and stood for the borough council in Harlow where he lived.

"He was re-elected to Harrogate Borough Council at each successive election until he stood down not long ago because he was moving to Scotland to be nearer family after poor health.

"He also served as a county councillor and was chairman of the county council during the pandemic lockdown having his term extended because of it.

"This followed a year as Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate.

"By profession Jim was an accountant and a very accomplished one, too.

"His interests included the theatre being an occasional amateur actor as well as an active supporter.

"A passionate individual, a proud father and grandfather, a dry wit and a powerful advocate for his community.

"I liked Jim enormously. He will be greatly missed."

Having been first elected in 2000 for the Harlow ward and North Yorkshire County Council in 2001, Mr Clark finally stepped down in October.

Jim leaves behind his sons Andrew and James, daughter-in-law Pamela and his three grandsons who he adored.