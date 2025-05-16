Residents in tiny village in North Yorkshire are surprised by mini earthquake during the night

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th May 2025, 14:25 BST
People living in a small village in the North Yorkshire Dales were surprised to be hit by a rare earthquake, albeit on a low scale.

According to the British Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude quake was recorded just after 1.30am last Friday to the south west of Litton.

Located in Littondale, a small valley beside Upper Wharfedale, the earth tremor had a depth of 2.5 miles (4km), said the BGS.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are typically not felt by people. though they do register on monitoring equipment.

A report on the BBC said a mini earthquake was felt by a number of people in the village of Litton in the Yorkshire Dales. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
But a report on the BBC said this particular mini earthquake was felt by a number of people in the village of Litton and the surrounding area.

It’s not the only seismic event felt by North Yorkshire residents this year.

In March an even smaller earthquake of magnitude 2 was recorded at at Kilnsey in Wharfedale.

A major earthquake has a magnitude of 7.

