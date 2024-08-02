Residents at Thistle Hill celebrate Yorkshire Day
The celebrations were not only taking place in the home as the home also gifted our NHS heroes at Harrogate Hospital with a selection of Yorkshire Tea goodies!
Yorkshire Day was first celebrated in 1975 in Beverly. The day commemorates the Battle of Minden between Britain-Hanover and French forces in 1759, along with the emancipation of British Empire slaves in 1834, for which Yorkshire MP William Wilberforce fought a tireless campaign.
Mandy Scott, General Manager at Thistle Hill Care Centre said: “We have had a brilliant day celebrating God’s own county. Lots of our residents are from, have lived in or visited Yorkshire and it was lovely for them to be able to share their stories with us.”
Resident Hazel commented: “Yorkshire is the most stunning place, I have so many happy memories there and I very much enjoyed my pint of black sheep ale at the tea party.”
