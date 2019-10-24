Residents across Harrogate district warned to beware cold callers selling fish

Trading standards officers in North Yorkshire are warning residents of the dangers of dealing with doorstep callers selling fish, following a recent spate of incidents across the county.

Despite recent investigations and successful prosecutions by the North East Trading Standards Regional Investigation Team, multiple incidents have been reported to North Yorkshire Trading Standards over the past three weeks. These have taken place in the Thirsk, Easingwold, Pickering, Selby and Northallerton areas.

The incidents have involved allegations of aggressive sales tactics, misdescribed fish and poor quality and inedible fish.

Trading Standards advice is never to deal with cold callers at the door, including those selling fish as well as those offering property repairs and gardening services.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Trading Standards said: “It is disappointing that, despite the enforcement action taken in the North East, these offenders still insist on coming into North Yorkshire to target our residents. It is also disappointing that despite many previous warnings, members of the public are not turning these cold callers away and having nothing to do with them.

“We know reporting levels for these incidents are low and suspect that many more incidents are taking place. Our primary concern is protecting vulnerable residents who are being targeted by these cold callers. We encourage all residents again to refuse to deal with all cold callers and to report incidents to us or the police to help us to build intelligence about these offenders and take action where appropriate.”

Residents can make reports to trading standards via the Citizens’ Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 and to the police on 101. In urgent cases, reports should be made to the police on 999.