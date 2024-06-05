Residents across Harrogate district urged to register to be able to vote in General Election next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, July 4, the electorate in North Yorkshire will be voting to select Members of Parliament for seven constituencies across the county.
Residents have until Tuesday, June 18, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, June 19, to apply for a postal vote.
If someone is unable to vote in person or by post, they have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, to apply for a proxy vote.
As a result of changes to constituency boundaries following a review by the Boundary Commission, the seven constituencies are:
- Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Richmond and Northallerton
- Scarborough and Whitby
- Selby
- Skipton and Ripon
- Thirsk and Malton
- Wetherby and Easingwold
Anyone attending a polling station will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote.
The following forms of ID will be accepted...
- UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country
- Blue Badge
- Older person’s bus pass
- Disabled person’s bus pass
- Oyster 60+ Card
- Freedom Pass
- Identity Card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- Biometric residence permit
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- National Identity Card issued by an EEA state
Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.
Anyone without an accepted form of ID should apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.
You can apply online by visiting www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate
For more information about the General Election, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/parliamentary-elections
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.