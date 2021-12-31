Repairs start to Wetherby Town Hall

The scheme to the outside of the building will see repairs including to downpipes and gutters and stonework.

“In April 2020 Maddison James Associates (chartered surveyors), undertook a detailed survey of the Town Hall building,” said Town Clerk Iona Taylor.

“The report concluded that the Town Hall is generally in a good/fair condition, but there are works needed to the outside to make sure that one of the most iconic buildings in Wetherby doesn’t deteriorate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The work will be undertaken in phases, as funding allows, over the next few years.

“The most urgent items are repairs to the rainwater goods (downpipes, fascias, gutters), patch roof repairs and replacing some of the stone around the bottom and front of the building and these works will start on January 4.

“It will take about 22 weeks and be completed before the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday celebrations at the start of June.”

The clerk said that Maddison James Associates are acting as project managers on behalf of the Town Hall and have helped tender for the works which led to the appointment of Bullen Conservation as the main contractor.

“Both companies specialise in historic buildings and are used to working in sensitive locations, such as our busy Market Place,” added Mrs Taylor.

“Access to the Market Place will be maintained at all times and five parking spaces (on the Northern side of the building, opposite Renton & Parr, Halifax and Appletons) will be needed as a site compound and these will be out of commission for the duration of the works.

“Permission for this has been sought from Leeds City Council. The disabled space will remain available.

“There may be some noise disturbance from hammers and chisels as stone is replaced or when deliveries to site are made but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.”