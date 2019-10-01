Reopening of major Harrogate road delayed to 'minimise further damage to the Stray'

The reopening of a major Harrogate road in the aftermath of the UCI cycling championships has been delayed to "minimise further damage to the Stray."

Wet conditions on the Stray as a result of the torrential downpours have led to a delay in the operation to remove infrastructure and equipment from the cycling fan zone, meaning that West Park will remain closed for a day longer than originally scheduled.

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesperson said: "The poor ground conditions mean Yorkshire 2019’s contractors have needed to amend the original plan. This is to ensure the operation can be completed safely and to minimise further damage to the Stray.

"The section of West Park between Victoria Avenue and Albert Street is scheduled to re-open from 6am tomorrow (October 2). West Park between Prince of Wales roundabout and Victoria Avenue will remain closed until 3pm tomorrow. Access for residents will be maintained via Tower Street.

"We apologise for any inconvenience. This decision has been necessary for the safety of the public and the contractors."