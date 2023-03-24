Renowned Yorkshire chainsaw sculptor unveils his new sculpture for the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park

Situated in the heart of the garden was a large 9ft tall tree stump with a circumference of just over 17ft - all that was left of a triple stemmed 150-year-old Hungarian Oak tree, which was felled for safety reasons last year after considerable storm damage.

The Himalayan Garden team decided it was fitting to create something new from the old tree for people to continue to enjoy, and commissioned chainsaw sculptor Karl Barker to create something special for visitors to enjoy when the garden re-opens on Tuesday, April 4.

Karl said: “As a chainsaw carver based in the heart of North Yorkshire I make a range of bespoke, wooden chainsaw sculptures each one filled with character and charisma.

Karl and his "Hungry Barn Owl Seat" sculpture

"I offer a stump carving service and am delighted to have created the ‘Hungry Owl Seat’, transforming what was left of the Hungarian Oak tree into something visitors can interact with for years to come.”

Will Roberts, owner of the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, said: “We are delighted with the beautiful piece Karl has created for us.

"At the start of his three days beavering away with his many chainsaws we really didn’t know what was going to emerge from the stump.

"We really think visitors are going to love the new owl seat and wonder who is going to be the first to sit in it.”