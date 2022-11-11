Remembrance Sunday: The Harrogate neighbourhoods with the highest share of military veterans

The census data shows that as of last year, there were 7076 former armed forces personnel in Harrogate, which is 5.2 per cent of the population aged 16 or over.

The release of the information comes as remembrance services are held across the United Kingdom to commemorate those who fought and died serving our country.

The 2021 census saw a question about a person’s military background included for the first time.

The move was welcomed by veterans’ charities, who said it would help them with their vital work in supporting those who had served.

Charles Byrne, Director General of the Royal British Legion, said: “It will surprise many people to learn that, until today, nobody knew exactly how many veterans there were in England and Wales, or where they lived.”

The new data also means we can reveal the number of veterans living in every neighbourhood in Harrogate.

Here are the neighbourhoods which had the highest proportion of United Kingdom armed forces veterans, according to the Office for National Statistics...

1. Ripon South and East There were 688 veterans of the UK armed forces or reserves in this area at the time of the 2021 census - this is 8.0% of the population aged over 16 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ripon North and West There were 367 veterans of the UK armed forces or reserves in this area at the time of the 2021 census - this is 7.1% of the population aged over 16 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Boroughbridge and Marton-cum-Grafton There were 382 veterans of the UK armed forces or reserves in this area at the time of the 2021 census - this is 6.3% of the population aged over 16 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Dishforth, Baldersby and Markington There were 332 veterans of the UK armed forces or reserves in this area at the time of the 2021 census - this is 6.2% of the population aged over 16 Photo: Google Photo Sales