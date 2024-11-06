Remarkable social club at heart of the community in Harrogate was launched in 1899 and is still thriving

In a climate where we many so-called ‘old-fashioned’ social clubs struggling a Harrogate club founded in 1899 is thriving in its 125th anniversary year.

As former working men’s clubs around the UK close due to the after-effects of the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis, The Oatlands is proud to be busier and more popular than ever as it celebrates its major milestone.

The doors first opened at the then Oatlands Mount Working Men’s Club when Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman was the British Prime Minister and the Boer War was raging.

Today the club can boast more than 1,100 members from the age of 18 to 80 and above.

Last year it was voted 'Club of the Year 2023’ by Harrogate and Ripon CAMRA branch and it has repeated the feat in 2024.

Part of its enduring success is that The Oatlands is more than just a venue, it is truly at the heart of the local community.

Lucy Hague, Club Secretary said: "Not only are we a club but we are at the heart of our community where we support local charities, having raised over £600 for Saint Michael’s Hospice at our Cheltenham Race Day, supported food banks over the Christmas, and donate money to Follifoot Park Disabled riders, and Vision Support Harrogate.

"We also sponsor Harlow Hill Football Club and host many local groups and AGMs."

Last weekend saw The Oatlands in Harrogate celebrate its 125-year anniversary officially with a weekend of entertainment including top comedians. (Picture contributed)

Last weekend saw The Oatlands celebrate its 125-year anniversary officially with two days of entertainment featuring live bands and comedians, special discounts and competitions.

A private members’ club, the venue includes a lounge, snug and a bar area – plus a large function room which is available for private parties.

It prides itself on being family-orientated.

Children are welcome in the bar and lounge until 8pm as long as they are supervised by parents or guardians.

Some of the members of the hard-working committee at The Oatlands in Harrogate who are constantly seeking to improve and modernise the facilities. (Picture contributed)

The original name was "Oatlands Mount Working Men’s Club" which was displayed on the signpost outside of the Club until 2019.

In 2019 it decided to get rid of the old "cloth cap" image this name portrayed to the wider world and rename itself "The Oatlands".

"We believed that this would entice people through the door who would not normally consider going into a "Working Men’s Club", and we have been successful in doing this,” said Lucy Hague.

Members of the hard-working committee are never one to rest on their laurels and The Oatlands is constantly seeking to improve and modernise.

In an effort to to ensure it becomes more sustainable with the changing times, it has recently had solar panels installed, a brand-new snooker room refurbishment, new toilets, a new sound system.

Next year will bring a complete redesign of the bar.

It still retains its reputation for events and plays host to live bands, tribute acts, and entertainment each month.

There are also children’s events at Halloween and Christmas.

Last month The Oatlands welcomed Steve Holbrook to perform a spiritualist evening for members.

The club also screens major sporting events including the likes of Euros and showing Wimbledon and the Olympics.

As for the future, The Oatlands promises more of the same.

There will be live 1950s and 60s music from The Moondogs on December 27, followed by a special quiz night on New Year’s Eve.

More information on The Oatlands at: https://www.theoatlands.co.uk/