Remarkable Harrogate school girls inspire town after reaching Premier League football final

A Harrogate girls team which has made history by reaching a national football final has inspired a local councillor to offer crucial financial support.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a world where we continue to see barriers in girls’ and women’s sports today, the remarkable success of Saltergate Schools Girls’ Football Team is impacting across the town.

In a week’s time the talented pupils will appear in the prestigious Premier League Primary Stars Under-11 National Final at Molineux Stadium, home of Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girls’ story of resilience, passion, and teamwork captured the attention of many, including Coun Monika Slater, who, inspired by their remarkable achievements, has generously pledged funding for their travel to the National Finals through her North Yorkshire Council locality budget.

Harrogate's brilliant Saltergate Schools Girls’ Football Team will appear in the prestigious Premier League Primary Stars Under-11 National Final at Molineux Stadium. (Picture contributed)

Coun Slater said: “The Saltergate Schools girls' team have done so well to get through to the National Finals and I hope they really enjoy the sense of occasion as much as the competition itself.

"I am delighted to use some of my North Yorkshire Council locality budget to support the trip, and I am immensely proud of their achievement.”

The football team’s achievements also caught the attention of Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, who has sent them a letter of support from the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have made all of us in our constituency incredibly proud and we look forward to celebrating many more victories with you in the future,” said Mr Gordon.

Saltergate Schools Girls’ Football Team’s incredible journey began with their victory at the ESFA Pokémon Primary Cup County Finals in Richmond, where they were crowned North Yorkshire County Champions.

This triumph opened the doors to a series of high-profile tournaments, culminating in them being crowned Northern Champions after a thrilling final at Newcastle University.

Their success has earned them a coveted spot at the National Final on one of English football’s biggest youth stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the countdown to Molineux begins, one thing is clear, this is more than a football match.

It’s the culmination of hard work, dreams, and the kind of grassroots support that builds the future of women’s football in England.