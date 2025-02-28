Remarkable Harrogate eight-year-old inspired by ill classmate to run a mile every day for charity

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:14 BST

A remarkable Harrogate school boy aged eight has been inspired to run a mile each day for charity after feeling saddened that a classmate had been diagnosed with Leukemia.

The caring Rocco Leek, who goes to Pannal Primary School, will complete his marathon target this afternoon with a final mile at Pannal Sports Community FC Ground.

His mother Carrie said: "Rocco absolutely hates when anyone is poorly or sad and was really upset with the news that Eva would have to spend lots of time in hospital.

"He decided he wanted to run a marathon to raise some money to help her feel better, so we decided to split it over the month of February, so he would run 28 miles - one mile every day.

The caring Rocco Leek, who goes to Pannal Primary School in Harrogate, will complete his marathon target this afternoon with a final mile at Pannal Sports Community FC Ground. (Pictyre contributed)The caring Rocco Leek, who goes to Pannal Primary School in Harrogate, will complete his marathon target this afternoon with a final mile at Pannal Sports Community FC Ground. (Pictyre contributed)
"He's now completed 25 miles and will finish with a grand finale today.”

So far Rocco’s efforts have raised more than £3,000 for The Candlelighters Trust, a charity which provided support to families in Yorkshire affected by childhood cancer.

Posting on his JustGiving called Rocco’s marathon challenge, Rocco said: “I want to raise some money to help my friend Eva in my class who is poorly and will need some treatment in hospital.

"My mum, dad and Freddie have been running with me every day, too.

"I want to raise the money so we can get some good Barbie toys for Eva to play with when she’s in hospital.”

Everyone is welcome to join Rocco on his last mile today.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/roccos-marathon-2025

