Remarkable Harrogate company expands to maintain 1,500 commercial and public buildings

A Harrogate area firm which maintains more than 1000 commercial and public sector buildings is set for a major expansion.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinsons Facilities Services, which maintains and repairs more than 1,100 commercial and public sector buildings across Yorkshire and Humber, has acquired the assets and client portfolio of Bensons Gas Engineering.

The deal sees Robinsons, whose headquarters are located in Bishop Thornton near Harrogate, inherit a further 400 client sites from its Yorkshire sector stablemate, which provides commercial gas services to a range of settings, including schools, healthcare facilities and council buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal propels the total number of sites in Robinsons’ growing portfolio past the 1,500 mark.

Major moment for two firms with Harrogate roots - Robinsons Managing Director Luke Kitchen with Bensons Gas Engineering's Managing Director, Helen Culloden. (Picture contributed)

Robinsons Managing Director, Luke Kitchen, said: "We share a similar client base to Bensons Gas Engineering so this acquisition – our biggest to date – really is a bullseye for Robinsons.

“It is a perfect fit and gives us a strong platform to introduce our broader range of services - including air conditioning, fire and security, water hygiene, electrical and other maintenance, repair and compliance services - to our new customer community.

“The launchpad for our growth has been our ability to make life easier for Yorkshire’s commercial property owners and managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is down to our rare position of offering a single point of access to an expert team that can deliver all their maintenance, repair and compliance needs - keeping their people safe and their buildings running efficiently."

Robinsons client list now includes no fewer than 30 school academy trusts, many of the North’s leading commercial property managers and biggest landowners, and a broad range of commercial and industrial buildings in other sectors including banking, leisure, hospitality, retail and healthcare.

Bensons Gas Engineering was founded by Donald Benson from a kitchen in Harrogate in 1961, before expanding to its current headquarters in Normanton, near Wakefield.

Its Managing Director, Helen Culloden, said: “I would like to thank all our commercial gas clients for their loyalty and trust over more than 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have every confidence that Robinsons will maintain the high standard of service that they have come to rely on and expect from Bensons.

“We will be supporting Robinsons in the background to ensure a seamless transition.”