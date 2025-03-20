Remarkable Harrogate carer admits she is 'shocked' to have won top UK award
Sian Cox, who is a Community Care Assistant at Greenfield Court Care in Starbeck, began her career in care less than two years ago.
Working for not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours, the remarkable Sian has now been named the National Winner of the ‘Care Home Newcomer’ Award at the prestigious Great British Care Awards.
The Knaresborough-based, mother of two was described as more than just a newcomer, but a “trailblazer paving the way for others."
Speaking about her win, Sian Cox said, “Winning this award comes as a wonderful shock.
"I would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for my amazingly supportive colleagues who have nurtured and supported me in every aspect of my role.
“I have never worked anywhere so special.
"But the best thing of all is the lovely people we care for in the community.
"I look forward to continuing to support our elderly community however I can to try and bring and little happiness and smiles to their day.”
Sian has a BA Hons in Young Children's Learning and Development and managed a local nursery before joining Harrogate Neighbours in 2023.
She was nominated by Lynsey Robinson, Registered Manager at Greenfield Court Care.
The award recognises Sian for her “remarkable passion and exceptional leadership”, as well as her ability to “face challenges head-on”, demonstrating “resilience, vision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”
Sue Cawthray, CEO at Harrogate Neighbours, said: “I am thrilled not only for Sian, who is so deserving of the award, but it is a first for Harrogate Neighbours to have a winner at the National Awards.”
Harrogate Neighbours is a not-for-profit organisation focused on improving the lives of hundreds of elderly people in Harrogate by providing a fresh daily meal, preventing social isolation and enabling them to stay in their own homes where possible.
Denise McEvoy, Chief Operating Officer as Harrogate Neighbours, said: “I am so proud of Sian, the wider team and Lynsey for creating such a supportive and nurturing environment.”
Information: www.harrogateneighbours.co.uk