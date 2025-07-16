Remarkable 25 years by Two Ridings Community Foundation charity admired by William and Kate

A Yorkshire charity foundation whose work received a £1 million legacy gift from a local woman is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Founded in October 2000 by former Chief Constable, David Kenworthy, Two Ridings Community Foundation has awarded more than £23 million in grants to more than 7,000 grassroots organisations in its time.

One of many notable moments in the last quarter century came recently when a local woman pledged a £1 million legacy gift for the Harrogate district to THE LOCAL FUND, part of a network of place-based funds managed by Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The benefactor also pledged a monthly donation of £5,000 to THE LOCAL FUND, which provides sustainable funding for charitable and community organisations in the Harrogate district.

In 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scarborough to see the impact of Two Ridings Community Foundation. (Picture contributed)

Over the last 25 years, the work of Two Ridings Community Foundation has made a significant impact on everything from mental health support and food banks to youth work, community centres, and emergency response during floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, visited Scarborough to see the impact for themselves.

Celia McKeon, who joined Two Ridings as Chief Executive in 2023, said: “This is more than a birthday, it is a milestone in a journey of collective impact.

“We are proud of what has been achieved but we also know that the need for strong, supported communities is greater than ever.

"Our 25th year is a moment to say thank you but also to ask people to join us in funding the future.”

To mark the anniversary, Two Ridings has launched a 25th Anniversary Appeal to raise £250,000.

This will help the Foundation support more charities and reach more people, to increase total grants awarded to £25 million.

Bec Horner, Head of Communications & Partnerships at Two Ridings, said: "Every donation starts a ripple. It might fund a youth group or a mental health session.

"But the impact runs deeper, bringing people together and building hope.

“We’re focused on growing that impact and helping more people shape their communities.

"That’s the power and legacy of giving."