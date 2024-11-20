Remarkable 14-year-old student at Harrogate school determined to make LA Olympics in 2028

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old student at a Harrogate school has set her sights on the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia Eastwood, a pupil of Ashville College, is targeting her shooting ambition on the forthcoming LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic games.

The schoolgirl’s prowess and precision were identified at an early age thanks to her love of competition with The Pony Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years Lydia has pursued fencing, swimming, running, riding and shooting for the GB Pentathlon Squad.

Lydia Eastwood, a pupil of Ashville College in Harrogate, is targeting her shooting ambition on the forthcoming LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic games. (Picture contributed)

Her talent is now being nurtured by British Shooting with the intent of competing in major events around the world.

Dad Martin, said her energy and enthusiasm for sport had been fuelled by Ashville teachers and overall passion for sport.

“She has absolutely flourished at school thanks to the belief and pride her teachers have in her,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be a dream come true for Lydia to get to the Olympics and I have no doubt she will set her mind to it."

Lydia, 14, competes in the Under 16 category – often against boys of her own age group.

Dad Martin added: “What is more remarkable, for a girl who is a bundle of energy and often struggles to sit still, her focus in training and competition is quite astonishing.”

The Ashville College student won two silver medals in the 2022 Modern Pentathlon European Laser Run Championships in Marathon, Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She came second in both the Girls U13 Individual Laser Run and the U13 Mixed Laser Run.

Representing the Pentathlon GB team, Lydia took part in the 2023 World Championships held in Bath and previously the 2022 event, held in Lisbon, Portugal, where she helped secure gold for the GB U13 girls’ team along with a silver medal in the Mixed Relay event.

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said the whole school was immensely proud of her talent and ambition.

“Lydia embodies Ashville’s sporting success and competitive spirit for which we are so well known," she said.

"It’s wonderful to see our girls competing at such a high standard with this level of confidence, resilience and determination.”