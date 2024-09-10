Refurbishment at independent Harrogate cafe is nearing completion under passionate new owner

An independent Harrogate cafe has nearly completed its first major refurbishment in nearly 20 years.

Enthusiastic new owner Jason Evans launched a freshen-up of the cafe in August after he took it over six months ago when he retired from a successful career as a software engineer.

Located at 23 Regent Parade, Jason stepped into big shoes when he took over the lease of the Deli Bar which faces Devonshire Place on Skipton Road.

Previous owner Darren Winder had run the cafe since 2006 serving fresh sandwiches, homemade hot deli dishes, fresh ‘bean to cup’ coffees to residents, workmen and office staff.

A sneak preview of a small part of the Harrogate Deli Bar cafe's more modern look which is also set to include new stylish furniture. (Picture contributed)

The refurbishment of the Deli Bar involves the replacement of almost all the fixtures and fittings.

The more modern look includes new stylish furniture, attractive decorative wall tiling and the introduction of new TV displays for the cafe’s extensive menus, much of it sourced locally.

Owner Jason Evans has dreamt of owning a cafe since he was a small boy.

Now he is ready to transform Darren’s legacy, inject new life and turn that dream into reality.

It’s a tough climate for small traders nowadays in an era of high costs but Jason will be hoping the finishing touches of the refurbishment put the Deli Bar on the right track.

So far the feedback from customers has been good as the work reaches its final stages.

In July the small business was handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.