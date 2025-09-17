Refurbished Pateley Bridge venue to host music concert with first class horn soloist

A Pateley Bridge based orchestra’s forthcoming concert will showcase fantastic renovations at the town’s principal venue.

Nidderdale Community Orchestra is perform at town’s Memorial Hall, which has recently been redecorated and is expected to provide a perfect setting for its Autumn Concert.

Entitled, appropriately, Come Blow Your Horn, the programme for the event on Sunday, October 19 at 7pm will give pride of place to a superb French horn soloist.

Conducted by Bryan Western with leader Nina Carroll, opening the concert will be The Capriol Suite for full orchestra by Peter Warlock followed by a selection from the opera Carmen.

Nidderdale Community Orchestra with conductor Bryan Western who will be performing in Pateley Bridge next month. (Picture contributed)

Concluding the first half will be the much-loved Horn Concerto No 4 (K 495) by Wolfgang Mozart written in 1786 for his friend Joseph Leutgeb, who was a famous virtuoso horn player in the time before the development of the modern French Horn.

The soloist will be Andy Williams who, for many years, was the Principal Horn in the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and is now extending his musical skills with Tewit Silver Band.

A very accomplished horn player, with many years performing stunning individual solo performances, this rare performance by a first class soloist is not to be missed.

Following the interval, the concert will conclude with Beethoven’s stunning Symphony No 1.

There will be refreshments and a raffle, with a donation going to a charity.

Tickets are available on the door and from various outlets in person, including Nidderdale Plus Community Hub.

Or you can book online at: www.nidderdalecommunityorchestra.org