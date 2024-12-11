Reform UK's Harrogate branch outlines policies to win seats on new Harrogate Town Council

In a week which has seen Reform UK bolstered by big name defections from Tory backers, the Harrogate branch has outlined how it intends to wins seat on the new Harrogate Town Council.

With voters going to the polls in May 2025 to elect a new town council following the abolition last year of Harrogate Borough Council as part of local government reorganisation, the Harrogate Reform team launched a survey of residents to find out what they wanted the new body to focus on.

The results included:

Reclaiming Harrogate Council assets.

Members of the Harrogate and Knaresborough branch of Reform UK are aiming to win seats in May 2025 at elections for the new Harrogate Town Council. (Picture contributed)

Prioritising footpath maintenance.

Improving the town centre.

Giving a voice to residents.

Pushing for a fair deal for motorists.

Jonathan Swales, branch chairman for Harrogate and Knaresborough said: “We believe that the best way to represent our community is to listen to what matters most to our residents.

“The findings will come as no surprise.

"The Reform team will be fine tuning these points in the coming months in the run up to the town council elections, where they expect to be standing candidates in most if not all of the 19 wards being contested.”

Despite cycling groups in Harrogate regularly pointing out that no significant changes have been made to the town’s road system over the last decade in favour of cycling or pedestrians, Reform UK in Harrogate is keen to end what it calls is “the war on the motorist”.

It also opposes the latest watered-down version of the £12 million Harrogate Gateway project for the Station Parade area.

Reform branch Chairman, Jonathan Swales said: "The recent residents survey that we carried out highlighted a lot of opposition to the proposed Gateway scheme in the centre of town.

“It‘s clear that there is little local appetite for this expensive folly and the people of Harrogate are very frustrated that North Yorkshire Council are failing to listen to the concerns of residents and local business owners.

“People are asking me, what problem is this solving?”

Reform Harrogate is working alongside one of the larger local groups campaigning against Gateway to bring pressure to bear on North Yorkshire Council.