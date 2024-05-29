'Rediscovered' legendary 1970s Harrogate rock band in plans for a reunion in surprise move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the news music fans thought as unlikely as The Beatles getting back together – legendary ‘lost’ Harrogate band Wally are to reform.

After a gap of nearly 15 years since the prog-ish folk rock outfit who recorded for Atlantic Records in the 1970s last played together, Wally look set for a surprise reunion.

The exciting news come just weeks after the Harrogate band’s sudden return to the limelight with a six-page feature outlining its rollercoaster history in Shindig magazine.

The widely-admired band were part of the fabric of British rock music’s golden age 50 years ago in an era of long hair, wide flared trousers and ambitious music.

Spectacular return - In an unexpected twist to the ‘lost’ Harrogate rock band’s story back in 2009, Wally reformed for a sold-out concert at the Royal Hall. (Picture contributed)

Managed by broadcaster ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris and recording for the famous Atlantic Records label, the Harrogate band’s name can still be seen on vintage posters for such epochal events as Crystal Palace Garden Party in July, 1974 where Rick Wakeman played Journey to the Centre of the Earth in full, and the National Jazz ,Blues and Rock Festival at Reading in 1975.

But, despite successful UK tours, appearances on TV on BBC 2's The Old Grey Whistle Test, reviews in the national music press and the support of Yes keyboard player Rick Wakeman, the big breakthrough Wally's mix of strong melodies and ambitious epics deserved never quite happened.

Led by Harrogate singer-songwriter Roy Webber, the talented members of the original Wally line-up – Pete Sage (electric violin/ bass), Paul Middleton (steel guitar/bass/vocals), Roger Narraway (drums/percussion), Paul Gerrett (Fender Rhodes electric piano/Mellotron/harpsichord) and Pete Cosker (lead electric/acoustic guitars/vocals) – went their separate ways just as punk was appearing on the horizon.

All of them went on to success in their various ways with their second keyboardist Nick Glennie-Smith becoming a big Hollywood movie score composer and Pete Sage finding fame and fortune as a lead member of German folk rock band Santiano with multiple platinum and number one albums on the Continent.

Harrogate rock band Wally on the vintage poster of the National Jazz ,Blues and Rock Festival at Reading in 1975. (Picture contributed)

But the scattered band members never quite turned their backs on Wally or forgot the town that had given birth to them.

What, at the time, felt like Wally’s last hurrah happened out of the blue in 2009 following the passing of two of the band’s original members – guitarist Pete Cosker in 1991 from a drink and drugs-related illness and Paul Gerrett who died of a heart attack in 2008.

In an unexpected twist to the ‘lost’ rock band’s story, the group reformed for two sold-out concerts in Harrogate – the Royal Hall in 2009 and Harrogate Theatre a year later.

Bolstered by new band recruits Frank Mizen, Will Jackson and Phil Dean, the reunion led to a stunning double live album - To The Urban Man – and a DVD, That Was Then.

An era of long hair, wide flared trousers and ambitious music - Harrogate rock band Wally in their 1970s heyday. (Picture contributed)

Most surprising of all, the brief but triumphant return of Wally brought a brilliant new collection of original songs in 2010 called Montpellier, the band’s long-awaited third album following Valley Gardens in 1975 and their eponymous debut in 1974.

But, after that brief but spectacular explosion of activity, that seemed to be that for Wally, despite the support of Bob Harris, who had returned to MC the band’s reunion nearly 15 years ago.

Since then, the band’s name has been kept alive by the Wally Fan Club page on Facebook, helmed by Stuart Rhodes who had successfully published a photographic history of the band called Wally Then and Now.

So Wally fans across the world have been surprised and delighted at the reunion news.

No date or venue has been set, though September is one option.

The sad passing of “dear friend and Wally family member” Frank Mizen in 2020 leaves the line-up open to speculation.