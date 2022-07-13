Records topple as Run Bramham returns

The 10k record was broken by City of Hull athlete Paul Lyons in 34 minutes and 39 seconds and the 5k female record was broken by Vale of York runner Nicola Henderson while the event raised vital funds for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Race Director this year was Kerr Mackie. Kerr said: “Bramham Running Club is an informal group of local runners of all levels.

“We were very proud to have put the event on for a sixth time and to have raised much needed funds for Martin House, a charity which is very close to the hearts of those in Bramham and surrounding villages. We hope to be back next year.”

Friends of Bramham School organised the children’s fun run that included obstacles and hay bales.

“We were delighted that the event was supported by lots of runners of all levels and ages, serious athletes through to fun runners, enjoying the multi terrain trails and tracks around Bramham that make up the two excellent courses,” added spokesman Val Whitbread.

“The 10k including the infamous Bramham Beast, the short but steep Almshouse Hill from the Square in Bramham, always a challenge but a memorable one.”

Emma Winter from Vale of York Athletic Club was the first woman home in the 10k in 46 minutes and 2 seconds. The female 10k course record remains with Margaret Beaver (40.36 set in 2017).