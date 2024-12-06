Record year for entries in Harrogate BID's Christmas shop window competition

The Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition set another record this year with the highest number of dazzling displays across the town centre yet all battling it out for the top prize.

The annual festive awards offers the opportunity to members of the town’s business community to show off their creative side and design a decorative display for the Christmas period, boosting footfall.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) led on this year’s contest, with support from the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

The group chose to change the dynamic of this festive competition slightly, splitting entries into categories for shops, pubs and restaurants, professional services and hotels.

An awards ceremony, held at Mama Doreen’s Emporium last night saw The Cheeseboard crowned the overall winner, as well as claiming the top prize in the shops category.

The cheese shop on Commercial Street took home the top prize, beating stiff opposition from the victors in other categories including the Coach & Horses in the pubs and restaurants bracket, Baroque in professional services and Cedar Court in hotels.

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We’ve had an excellent response to the competition this year, with 34 entries making it the best yet.

“The competition offers a great incentive for businesses to really go all out with their designs – and they have excelled themselves this year.

“Every year the stunning displays help to really kick off the Christmas period in Harrogate, with festive features illuminating businesses all over the town centre.

“I’d like to say a huge congratulations to not only our award winners, but to all businesses that entered to make it another worthwhile event for our town.

"The competition’s ongoing success is all down to its consistent participants.”

A number of discretionary awards were also handed out across the evening, including the inaugural Christmas Champion honour handed to John McGivern of Visit North Yorkshire for all of the effort he puts into bringing Christmas spirit to Harrogate.

In attendance at the awards were the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith and Charter Mayor Coun Chris Aldred.