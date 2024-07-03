Record breaking total of 16,000 Harrogate pupils joined Walk to School Day in 2023-24 figures show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of Harrogate Walk to School Day say they are “proud” of pupils and parents after new figures show a record-breaking participation of 16,000 for the event in recent months.

Non-political climate action group Zero Carbon Harrogate, who first launched the environmentally-friendly initiative in June 2021 to encourage schools across the district to take the car less often, said it was a “fantastic effort in our community”.

"This academic year has seen more than 16,000 pupils across 47 local schools have lowered their carbon footprint on their journey to school or college,” said Sunita Soundur, Zero Carbon Harrogate’s Climate Action Coordinator.

“Walk to School and Car Free Fridays are such a great way to start the day.

Zero Carbon Harrogate volunteers praised the support of schools in the Harrogate district for Walk to School Days and Car Free Fridays. (Picture contributed)

"As we've shown with these campaigns, climate action doesn't have to be a chore but can be really fun, engaging and absolutely worth celebrating.”

Covering the Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale and Ripon areas, Walk to School Days have been widely supported by Zero Carbon Harrogate and Ripon Together volunteers, local sustainability company Flotilla, local councillors and civic mayors.

The pupils have also enjoyed walking to school on event days with Harrogate Town AFC’s Harry Gator mascot and North Yorkshire Council’s Spike the Road Safety Hedgehog.

The success of Walk to School Days has led to Zero Carbon Harrogate growing its Car Free Fridays campaign.

Pupils from St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Knaresborough taking part in Harrogate Walk to School Day with North Yorkshire Council’s Spike the Road Safety Hedgehog. (Picture contributed)

Almost all the Harrogate secondary schools and Harrogate College now take part.

The Harrogate Bus Company has continue to support the campaign by providing 2 for 1 tickets on Fridays, to encourage local commuters and the general public to join in this positive climate action.

Harrogate’s St. Aidan’s C of E School is only the most recent secondary school to join Car Free Fridays, helping our environment by walking, cycling or using the school bus.

Fiona Jones, Walk to School and Car Free Fridays Event Coordinator, said: “Since the campaigns began in June 2021, Walk to School Days and Car Free Fridays have gone from strength to strength.

"It has been a wonderful way to unite our local school communities through such a positive climate action, giving pupils the power to reduce their own carbon footprint."

As the scheme has progressed in the last three years, awards have been introduced to recognise the stunning efforts of schools, pupils and parents.

To achieve Gold they need to have taken part in at least five of the six Walk to School or Car Free Friday events over the academic year – one takes place every half term.

This year 27 schools achieved Gold, an increase from 23 last year, two reached silver and 14 gained bronze.

The headteacher of Rossett Acre Primary School in Harrogate, Corrine Penhale, said: "We were delighted to be awarded the Gold Award for our commitment to the Walk to School Campaign; after taking part in all six events across the year.

“We are so proud of all our pupils and families.

"It is so important to encourage our families to walk to school for many reasons.

"It lessens the impact on our planet and helps to tackle climate change and lower our carbon footprint; less traffic makes our roads safer for our pupils, and the whole community, as they go about their daily life.