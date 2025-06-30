'Record breaking' Channel swim by veteran Pateley Bridge woman despite being diverted by the French Navy

An 82-year-old woman from the Dales has finally become the ‘oldest person’ to swim the English Channel as part of a relay team.

Dot Wagstaff who lives near Pateley Bridge, had intended to make the attempt of the Channel for charity last September but was thwarted by the weather.

Now, as part of a team of six in a team taking it in turns to swim legs of the 21-mile crossing between Dover and France, Dot has completed the gruelling challenge – despite the attempt being thrown off course by the French Navy.

After overcoming an unexpected intervention by a French naval vessel which had put an exclusion zone in the area Dot and the team were swimming to, they completed the 34km crossing in a time of 18 hours 18 minutes.

Grandmother Dot, who was wearing only a swimming costume and goggles; no wet suits were allowed, said: “When I was younger I did think about swimming the Channel.

“But it only came back on my radar when a friend persuaded me to join the relay team.

"The preparation and training was gruelling in itself.

"I had to swim four to five times a week and acclimatising myself to colder temperatures by sitting in icy water in an outside tub for the last three months."

"The challenge should have taken place last September but, when we went down to do it, we never got a window in the decent weather."

Fundraising for Cosmic, Dot and the team were swimming for an hour each in the cold water of the English Channel, sometimes in the dark, before handing over to the next member of the team.

Each member of the team was aiming to raise at least £2000 for the charity, which supports neonatal and paediatric intensive care units at St Mary’s and Queen Charlotte’s Hospital in London.

Dot was congratulated afterwards by Active North Yorkshire Pateley Bridge Leisure and Wellbeing Hub, where she is a member.

Officially, this remarkable grandmother is regarded as one of the oldest women relay members as there may have been other successful relay teams who had members of a similar age which weren’t recorded.

To donate to Dot’s appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/dot-wagstaff-1722360443322