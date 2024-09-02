Readers raise mystery of popular Harrogate fish and chip shop's opening hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worried residents in the Starbeck area of Harrogate have got in touch about one of the town’s favourite fish and chip shops.

A legendary name in the food and drink scene on Knaresborough Road for years, customers have raised the question of Drakes’ opening hours after weeks when the doors appeared to be closed.

Part of a successful family-run Yorkshire business founded in 1984 which also includes traditional fish and chip shops in Knaresborough and Ripon and Harrogate and takeaways in Leeds, Shipley and Bradford, all is normal on the website for Drakes Harrogate ‘chippie’.

Drakes in Knaresborough was open as normal at the weekend and packed out on the Saturday, from what the Harrogate Advertiser saw.

Concerns have been raised by loyal customers about much-loved Harrogate chip shop Drakes. (Picture contributed)

As for Drakes in Harrogate, it last confirmed online its opening hours online 12 weeks ago, which were:

Friday: 11 am-10pm

Saturday: 11 am-1 pm

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 11 am-10pm

Wednesday: 11 am-10pm

Thursday: 11 am-10pm

Readers told the Harrogate Advertiser they are keeping their fingers crossed that Drakes on Knaresborough Road is just enjoying a summer break and they will be able to enjoy their favourite fish and chips from there in future.