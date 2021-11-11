Autumn at Fewston, by Ian Willson, from Harrogate.

READERS PICTURES: Your photographs from Harrogate and the wider North Yorkshire region

Each week, your Harrogate Advertiser asks its readers to send in their pictures from around the district

By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 12:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 12:45 pm

Here are a selection of the best.

To see your pictures featured in the Harrogate Advertiser, send them to [email protected]

1. Deer at Studley Royal Deer Park Fountains Abbey, by Katherine Schoon.

Deer at Studley Royal Deer Park Fountains Abbey, by Katherine Schoon.

Photo Sales

2. Autumn at Fewston, by Ian Willson, from Harrogate.

Autumn at Fewston, by Ian Willson, from Harrogate.

Photo Sales

3. An autumnal Stray, taken by Jeannette Wilson.

An autumnal Stray, taken by Jeannette Wilson.

Photo Sales

4. A pumpkin display seen in the run up to Halloween at the lavender farm in Terrington village, by Michelle Bray.

A pumpkin display seen in the run up to Halloween at the lavender farm in Terrington village, by Michelle Bray.

Photo Sales
HarrogateNorth Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2